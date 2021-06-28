Mildred Johnson, 89, passed away Sunday, June 27, 2021, at Mountain Meadows Health and Rehab in Batesville, Ark. Services will be on Friday July 2 at 11:00 am at Parker Memorial Funeral Home Chapel-Bruce. Visitation will be on 10:00 am at Parker Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Pittsboro Cemetery.

