Minister General Johnson

Minister General Johnson, 88, was born on March 24, 1931 to the late Mandy and Joe Johnson. He departed this life on December 10, 2019 at Diversicare in Ripley, MS. He leaves to cherish his memories: wife, Lula Mae Johnson; daughter, Lillie (Lonnel) Perry; sons, General Lee Johnson, Jr. of Walnut, MS and Billy (Bobbie) Johnson of Milwaukee, WI; two step-daughters: Essie Jackson and Helen Cox; three step-sons: Charley Jackson, John D. Jackson, and William Jackson. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 from 12:00 noon-8:00 pm at Foster and Son Funeral Home in Ripley, MS; with the family present from 6:00 pm-8:00 pm. Service will be held on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 2:00 pm at House of Prayer and Deliverance in Ripley, MS. The body will lie in state one hour prior to service. Interment will follow at Boyd Cemetery in Ripley, MS. Services entrusted to Foster and Son Funeral Home in Ripley, MS. To view and sign the guest registry, please visit www.fosterandsonfuneralhome.com.

