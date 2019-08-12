PONTOTOC -- Nita Kay Johnson, 64, passed away Saturday, August 10, 2019, at her home in Pontotoc. Services will be on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at 2PM at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Visitation will be on Wednesday, August 14, 5-8PM and Thursday, August 15, 1PM until service time at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Old Monroe Cemetery.

