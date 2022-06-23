53, passed away on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 in Shannon. O.C. Johnson was born to George and Mandy Johnson on October 14, 1968 in Lee Co. O.C. Johnson is survived his parents; George Johnson and Mandy Morris - Johnson of Shannon. Three sisters; Juanita Johnson of Shannon, Patrena Johnson (Michael Williams) of Shannon, and Kathy Brownlee (Kelvin) of Saltillo. One brother; George Johnson, Jr. (Evelyn) of Shannon. Mr. O.C. Johnson is preceded in death by one brother; Larry Johnson. The visitation will be Friday, June 24, 2022 from 4-6 p.m. at Williams Memorial located at 208 Prairie St., Okolona, MS 38860. The funeral service will be on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. at St. John MBC with Rev. Kelvin Brownlee officiating.The burial will follow at Johnson Chapel cemetery. Williams Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.