53, passed away on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 in Shannon. O.C. Johnson was born to George and Mandy Johnson on October 14, 1968 in Lee Co. O.C. Johnson is survived his parents; George Johnson and Mandy Morris - Johnson of Shannon. Three sisters; Juanita Johnson of Shannon, Patrena Johnson (Michael Williams) of Shannon, and Kathy Brownlee (Kelvin) of Saltillo. One brother; George Johnson, Jr. (Evelyn) of Shannon. Mr. O.C. Johnson is preceded in death by one brother; Larry Johnson. The visitation will be Friday, June 24, 2022 from 4-6 p.m. at Williams Memorial located at 208 Prairie St., Okolona, MS 38860. The funeral service will be on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. at St. John MBC with Rev. Kelvin Brownlee officiating.The burial will follow at Johnson Chapel cemetery. Williams Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.

