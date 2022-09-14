Savannah Pearl Johnson, 94, passed away Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at her home. She was born December 29, 1927, to Earl and Lena Smith. She was a homemaker and member of Journey Community Church. She enjoyed sewing and spending time with her family. A Celebration of Life will be at 3:00 P.M. Thursday, September 15, 2022, at McMillan Funeral Home with Bro. Ryan Smith officiating. Burial will be in Jones Graveyard. Visitation will be Thursday from 1:00 P.M. until 3:00 P.M. at the funeral home. She is survived by one son, Ricky (Tammy) Johnson; one daughter, Judy Johnson; one daughter-in-law, Helen Johnson; two sisters, Alice Lambert and Shirley Johnson; three grandchildren, Brent (Mollie) Johnson, Dalton Johnson and Kenneth Johnson; and four great-grandchildren, Kaylie, Brady, Jackson and Eleanor. She was preceded in death by her husband, Carmon Johnson in 1996; one son, Mack Johnson; her parents; and one granddaughter, Cindy Burns. Pallbearers are Brent Johnson, Dalton Johnson, Kenneth Johnson and Stevie Burns. Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
