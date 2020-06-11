Rachel LeeAnn Johnson, 26, died June 10, 2020 at Baptist East in Germantown, TN. She was born on April 2, 1994 in Memphis to Roy Ford Johnson and Robin Browning Johnson. She was a member of Southpoint Church Services will be Sunday, June 14, 2020 at 2:00 pm at United Funeral Chapel with Bro. John Weissinger officiating. Burial will be in the Bethel Cemetery. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements. She is survived by her father, Roy Ford Johnson of Heber Springs, AR; her mother Robin Browning Johnson McCarty (Butch) of Horn Lake, MS; her grandmother, Ada Johnson of Heber Springs, AR; one daughter, Lillie Chamberlain of the home; one son Colton Johnson of the home; one brother Ryan Johnson (Jessica) of Walls, MS Visitation will be Sunday, June 14, 2020 from 1:00pm until 2:00 pm at the funeral home. For online condolences and guest registry please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
