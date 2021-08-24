Randy Alan Johnson (58) passed away Monday, August 23, 2021 at Springhill Memorial Hospital in Mobile, AL. He was a member of Wheeler Baptist Church before moving to Mobile. He enjoyed playing basketball, working and traveling. Private family services are 11 am Wednesday, August 25, 2021 in the Baldwyn Chapel of Kesler Funeral Home with Bro. Marty Roberts officiating. Burial will follow in the Little Brown Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery. Randy is survived by his wife, Pat Johnson of Mobile, AL; his daughter, Jolie-Grace Johnson of Wheeler; his step-daughters, Vicky Stringer (Jeff), Salina Stacey (Bud) and Kyla Levins (Gaylon) all of Mobile; his sister, Cathy Pace (Dale) of Booneville; his parents, Dizzy Dean and Grace Johnson of Baldwyn; his nephew, Brian Pace (Chasity) of Baldwyn and a host of step-nieces, step-nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, George & Lona Denson and Tobe & Jewal Johnson. Pallbearers are; Dale Pace, Brian Pace and Billy Jones. Honorary pallbearers are; Jeff Stringer, Gaylon Levins and Mel Hungate. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com

