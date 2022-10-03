BELMONT, MS — Randy Bart Johnson, 66, passed away Sunday, October 2, 2022 at the Iuka Hospital. He was born in Biloxi, MS to James Bert and Ollie Mae Reeves Johnson. He worked in maintenance for the Town of Belmont for ten years and was a well known electrician and plumber for over forty years. He was a member of Second Street Church of Christ, Belmont, MS. Services will be Wednesday, October 5, 2 p.m. at Second Street Church of Christ with John Williams officiating. Burial will be in Old Bethel Cemetery, Golden, MS. Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS will be in charge of arrangements. He is survived by his wife of forty-six years - Rajama Johnson; two children - Mallory Cleveland (Brad) and Izaac Johnson (Jessica); four grandchildren - Braxton, Makenley, Baker and Brady Maddon; one sister - Ramona Gattis (Kenny); his father and mother-in-law - Elton and Rachel Bruton; sister-in-law - Susan Mills (Wesley) and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister, Rhonda Owens and two brothers, Robert Johnson and Ronald Johnson. Pallbearers will be Doyle Stanfield, Morgan Stanfield, Wesley Mills, Brody Rogers, Brian Gattis and Jerry Lindsey. Honorary pallbearers will be the Town of Belmont Crew, Doug Liles and Ronnie Greene. Visitation will be Tuesday, October 4, 5-8 p.m. at Second Street Church of Christ.
