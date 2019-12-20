HERNANDO -- Richard Johnson, 87, passed away Sunday, December 18, 2019, at Panola Medical Center in Batesville, MS. Services will be on Saturday December 12 at 2:00 pm at Parker Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Saturday from 12:00 until 2:00 at Parker Memorial Funeral Home at Bruce, MS.

