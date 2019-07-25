HOLLY SPRINGS -- Rickey Norris Johnson, 59, passed away Friday, July 12, 2019, at his home in Holly Springs. Services will be on Friday July 26, 2019 1:00 p.m. at Harris Chapel M.B. Church 269 Hoover Rd. Holly Springs. Visitation will be on Friday one hour before service at the church. Burial will follow at Harris Chapel Cemetery. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of services.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.