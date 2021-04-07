Robert Bryan Johnson

Robert Bryan Johnson, 57, passed away on Thursday, April 01, 2021 at the Baptist Memorial Hospital in Booneville. He was a graduate of NEMCC. He enjoyed playing guitar, working on cars, and spending time with family. He would help anyone who needed it and would give you the shirt off his back. Memorial services will be held at Waters Funeral Home on Thursday, April 08, 2021 at 2:00 p. m. with Bro. Rickey Kelly officiating. Burial will follow in Prentiss Memorial Gardens. He is survived by his daughter Marie Jones and her husband, Daniel; (5) grandchildren, Sean Holley, Roshalynn Holley, Matthew Jones, Aaron Jones and Christian Jones; mother, Rita Nixon; sister, Lisa Wallis and her husband, Tim; aunts, Elizabeth Reynolds and Martha Puckett; uncle, Hayden Ables and many cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, Boyd Johnson; special friend, Linda Hillis; aunts, Velma Hill, Jane Shook, and JoAnn Neblett; uncle, Thomas Johnson; grandparents, Bessie and William Johnson, Lera and A.V. Ables. Visitation will be Thursday at Waters Funeral Home from 1:00 p. m. until service time at 2:00 p.m. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.