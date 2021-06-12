Robert Marshal Johnson, 71, passed away Saturday, June 12, 2021, at his home after an extended illness. He was born December 23, 1949 to the late Vonnie Marshal Johnson and the late Bernice Wilson Johnson in Itawamba County. He was member of Saucer Creek Church of Christ. Robert was veteran of US Army where he served his country from 1969 to 1972. He was employed by F.L. Crane & Sons for 43 years before his retirement in 2017. Services will be at 2:00 pm on Sunday June 13, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home with Ministers Bruce Johnson, Paul Epler, and Jim Davis officiating. Burial will be in Saucer Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm on Sunday June 13 at Senter Funeral Home. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Lynn Johnson, 2 daughters; Amy Whatley, and Vonda Johnson, 1 son; Bruce Johnson, 4 granddaughters; Kallen (Juan) Edwards, Kristen (Nick) Simmons, Camryn Johnson, and Sophie Johnson, great-grandchildren; Miles Childers, and Lulu Simmons, 4 sisters; Billie Joyce (Paul) Epler, Phyllis Bush, Genelda (Jim) Davis, and Ellie Sue (Paul) Lefford, and a host of other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Vonnie and Bernice Johnson. Pallbearers will be Andrew Bush, Brad Freeland, David Lefford, Joe Davis, Jonathan Lefford, Juan Edwards, and Nick Simmons. Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
