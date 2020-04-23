SHANNON, MS -- Ronnie Johnson, 63, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020, at his home in Shannon, MS. Services will be on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at 12 pm, Private Graveside at Pine Grove Church Cemetery, Shannon, MS. Visitation will be on Friday, April 24, 2020, Walk thru from 4-6 pm at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. "A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need.".

