Ruby (Scribner) Johnson ,81, died on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at N. Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo . She was born on August 9, 1937 in Lee County to Delphi (Hill) and John Hollis Scribner. She was a life long resident of Lee County, and was a retired nurse. She was a member of Old Union Baptist Church in Shannon. She enjoyed gardening and being with her family. Services will be 11 A.M. Thursday. at the Chapel of Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home in Nettleton with Bro. Bob O'Neal officiating. Burial will be at Old Union Cemetery in Shannon. Survivors include one daughter, Wanda Horton (Gary) of Shannon; one son, Mike Kimble (Reba) of Tremont; six grandchildren, Tawana Johnson, Dustin Stanford, Kathleen Christopher, Amanda Young, Allison Mitchell, and John Major Kimble; thirteen great grandchildren; three sisters, Frances Burt, Dottie Blackburn, and Betty Quigley; several nieces and nephews; and one special friend, Shirley Fredrick. Pallbearers will be Jerry Ellis, Matt Ellis, Kyle Simmons, Earl Kellum, Terry Caples, and Dick Williams. Visitation will be 9 am. - until service time Thursday. An online guest registry and condolences may be accessed at www.tisdalelannmemorial.com
