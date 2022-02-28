Shirley Virginia Stephens, 85, passed away Friday, February 25, 2022, at Merit Health at River Oaks in Flowood. She was born January 13, 1937, to Lester and Offie Thornton. She loved spending time with her family and having family get-togethers. She loved her church, Eggville Baptist Church, and was a long time member, and going on monthly day trips with the Senior Saints group. She had a strong work ethic and worked many years at Liener Clothes. A Celebration of Life service will be at 2:00 P.M. Wednesday at McMillan Funeral Home with Bro. Gerald Gann officiating. Burial will be in Pleasant Valley Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 12:00 P.M. until 2:00 P.M. at the funeral home. She is survived by her daughters, Patricia (Jerry) Johnson and Kathy (Terry) Marion; her grandchildren, Jeremy Johnson, Amber Hachet, Brandon (Marquita) Stephens, Levi (Bri) Stephens, Dammion (ReRe) Stephens, Bradley (Brittney) Stephens, Erica (Shawn) Imes; and a host of great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Dorothy Early; her son, Larry Stephens; and infant daughter, Sandra Joy Stephens. Pallbearers are Jeremy Johnson, Bradley Stephens, Brandon Stephens, Levi Stephens, Dammion Stephens, Jordan Smith and Dayton Smith. Honorary pallbearers are her ladies Sunday School class, her Senior Saints group at Eggville Baptist Church. Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
