Evangelist Teresa Johnson Smith, 64, was born September 27, 1956 to Grace Bails and the late Gilroy Bails Sr. She departed this life on August 15, 2021 at Baptist Memorial Hospital Golden Triangle in Columbus, MS. She confessed hope in Christ at an early age at Ripley Second Baptist Church in Ripley, MS. She attended Ripley High School and graduated in 1974 and then continued her education at Northeast MS Community College. She worked for the Department of Human Service in Chicago, IL, where she spent most of her adult life. She returned to Ripley, MS and made Flatwood Grove Church of the Living God her church home, where she served as Adult Sunday school teacher, District Home Mission President of the Global Pacific Diocese, Secretary of the Advancement Committee of the Global Pacific Diocese and also the founder of The Teresa Johnson Smith healing ministry. She leaves to cherish her memories; husband of 27 years, Johnie Smith, son Larry Johnson Jr. both of Ripley, MS.Grandchildren; Quacia Wilson of Ripley, MS., and Caleb Ross of Ashland, MS. Her mother; Grace Bails of Ripley, MS, brothers; Alfonso (Annette) Bails of Memphis, TN, Gilroy (Helen) Bails of Ripley, MS, Greg (Pam) Bails of Olive Branch, MS and one sister; Diane (Tony) Rogers of Ripley, MS., and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Visitation will be held Friday, August 20, 2021 from 12p-7p at Foster & Son Funeral Home. The family will be present from 5p-7p. The funeral service will be Saturday, August 21, 2021 at 1p at Flatwood Grove Church of the living God, Blue Mountain, MS. The body will lie in state one hour prior to funeral service at the church. Interment will follow at Flatwood Grove Church Cemetery. Masks are required for visitation and service. To view and sign the guest registry, please visit fosterandsonfuneralhome.com.
