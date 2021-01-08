Terry Gene Johnson, 58, passed away Thursday, January 07, 2021, at Sanctuary Hospice in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on Sunday, January 10, 2:30 p.m. at Grace Community Church, Golden, MS. Visitation will be on Saturday, January 9, 5-8 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL and he will lie-in-state Sunday, January 10, 1:30 - 2:30 p.m. at Grace Community Church. Burial will follow at Old Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Golden, MS.

