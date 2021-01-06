Lorene Johnson Thaggard, 88, passed away Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at Pontotoc Extended Care in Pontotoc, MS. She was born February 23, 1932 in Webster County, MS. She enjoyed gardening, church activities, and discussing the bible and music. Lorene is survived by her children, Worth Thaggard, Readyville, TN, Hope Thaggard Fair(Murphy), Readyville, TN, and Cynthia Thaggard Easley(Bill), Pontotoc, MS; six grandchildren; many great and great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death daughter, Kolen Ates and husband, Lindy Thaggard. There will be a private burial due to covid concerns at West Heights Baptist Church in Pontotoc. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
