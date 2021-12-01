Mr. Thomas "Jack" Johnson, 69, died Monday, November 29, 2021 at North MS Medical Center. He was born October 23, 1952 to William (Bill) Johnson and Mavis Smith Johnson. Survivors include his daughter, Tabitha Albright (Myrick) of Birmingham, AL; son, Jonathan Adam Johnson of Pontotoc; brothers, Larry Johnson (Donna) of Jericho and Jerry Johnson (Rachelle) of Amory; sister, Peggy Tucker (Bill) of Sherman; granddaughter, Lillian and grandsons, Jackson and Madison. He was preceded in death by his parents. The family will receive friends from 5 PM - 7 PM today (December 2nd) at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors. All other services will be private to the family. Condolences to the family may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com. Holland Funeral Directors are honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

