Thomas E. Johnson passed away after an extended illness Tuesday, June 9, 2020. He was born July 23, 1938, to Richard and Lena Mae Johnson. He graduated from Sherman High School class of 1956. He served in the US Army from 1962 to 1966, stationed in Colorado Springs, Colorado. He began working for Fred Strange Volkswagen in 1966, which later became Hunter Volkswagen Mazda. He retired after 36 years of service in 2002. He was a resident of the Longview Community and a member of Longview Baptist Church. In days past, he enjoyed hunting and fishing with friends, Tommy Young, Melvin Putt, and Jimmy Steele, just to name a few. He could build and repair anything he set his mind to. He was always laid back with a tale to share and a smile to go along with it. Survivors include his wife of almost 60 years, Marilyn Johnson; one son, Eddie (Beth) Johnson of Longview; one daughter, Cydney "Lou" (Jeffrey) Turner of Longview; four grandchildren Natalie (Chris) Vandiver, Shana (Jeremy) Kidd, Andrew (Stefanie) Johnson, and Colton Turner all of Longview; six Great-Grandchildren, who were truly the light of his life, Cayden, Callie, and Carson Kidd, Adalyn Hart, and Kale Witt Vandiver, and Kase Johnson; one Sister, Nancy Freeman of Endville. He also leaves behind many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Francis (Bill) Adair and Katherine (Jack) Scott; one Brother-in-law, Doc Freeman; and one nephew Ken Adair. Pallbearers include Andrew Johnson, Jeffrey Turner, Colton Turner, Chris Vandiver, Witt Vandiver, Jeremy Kidd, and Cayden Kidd. Due to Covid-19 pandemic we will hold a private family ceremony at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home Thursday June 11 from 10 A.M. to 11 A.M. A graveside service at Longview Baptist Church Cemetery will follow. All Friends are welcome to attend the graveside service. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the HomeCare Hospice team for their excellent care of Tom.
