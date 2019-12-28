AMORY -- Truman Johnson, 72, passed away Friday, December 27, 2019, at his residence in Amory. Services will be on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at 11:00 AM at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home, Amory, MS. Visitation will be on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 from 9:30 am until 11:00 am at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home, Amory, MS. Burial will follow at New Chapel Cemetery, Amory.

