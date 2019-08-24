OKOLONA -- Verle Dean Johnson, 90, passed away Saturday, August 24, 2019, at his residence in Okolona. Services will be on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at 10:30 AM at Okolona Mennonite Church. Visitation will be on Monday from 6 PM - 8:30 PM at the church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. A full obituary will follow at a later date. Holland Funeral Directors, Okolona Chapel is entrusted with arrangements. Condolences to the family may be e-mailed to hollandfuneraldirectors.

