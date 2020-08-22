OLIVE BRANCH, MS -- W. E. Johnson, 88, passed away Friday, August 21, 2020, at his residence in Olive Branch, MS. Services will be on Monday, August 24, 1:30 p.m. at Old Bethel Cemetery. Visitation will be on Monday, August 24, 12-1 at Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS. Burial will follow at Old Bethel Cemetery.

