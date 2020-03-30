Wanda G Johnson, 66, passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020, at Courtyard Community Living Center. She was born November 29, 1953 to the late Henry Grady Johnson and the late Lillian Gertrude Griggs Johnson in Itawamba County. She enjoyed dancing, singing, and going to work at Itawamba Industries. Wanda especially enjoyed spending time with her family. Services will be at 11:00 am on Tuesday March 31, 2020 at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church with Bro. Lloyd Minor officiating. Burial will be in Sandy Springs Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:00 am to 10:00 am on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at Senter Funeral Home. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. She is survived by her sisters; Ruby Beam of Smithville, Ruth Mithcell of Fulton, Katy Denson of Fulton, Kathy (Paul) Ashley of Golden, 2 brothers; Jackie (Dimple) Johnson of Fulton, Ricky (Jane) Johnson of Fulton. She was preceded in death by her parents, and 2 brothers; Bobby Joe Johnson and Eugene Johnson. Pallbearers will be Michael Ashley, Ronald Beam, Mickey Beam, Tim Beam, Joe Johnson, and John Johnson. Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
