Martha Ann Mann Johnston, 79, passed away Thursday, May 13, 2021, at her home after an extended illness. She was born June 17, 1941, in Yazoo County, to Covert Waters Mann and Fannie Melissa Grant Mann. She was one of seven children, having three brothers and three sisters. She graduated from Benton High School in Yazoo County in 1959 and married George Johnston on June 3, 1960. They moved to Itawamba County in 1970. She was a member of Fulton Freewill Baptist Church and was a devoted homemaker, wife, and mother. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 15, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton with the Rev. Don Pucik and the Rev. Michael Hutton officiating. Burial will be in the New Home Cemetery. Survivors include her husband of almost 61 years, George Johnston, of Fulton; two daughters, Melissa Gail Pucik (Don) and Melinda Joyce Westmoreland (Johnny); several grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who lovingly called her "Nannie;" one sister, Joyce Baughman of Glenford, Ohio; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers, and two sisters. Pallbearers will be her grandsons. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 14, and from 9 a.m. until service time Saturday at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Fulton. The family would like to thank their friends, neighbors, church family, and hospice staff who have offered love and support during Martha's illness and passing. Condolences may be shared with the Johnston family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
