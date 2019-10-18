Merrill Estes Johnston, 72, died Wednesday at his home after a brief battle with cancer. He was born May 11, 1947 in Birmingham, Alabama to Gilbert Egloff and Katherine Estes Johnston. He was a retired business owner. Merrill attended the University of Alabama where he met his wife of 51 years, Ellen Bond Johnston. Merrill enjoyed playing golf, traveling with his wife and family, drinking coffee with his friends, and spending time with family at Smith Lake. He loved his Lord, his church family at Calvary Baptist Church and serving Jesus throughout his life through a variety of faith-based missions. All who knew him remember him for his smile, his servant heart, his kindness, his generosity and the best hugs around. He is survived by his wife, Ellen Bond Johnston; two sons, Merrill Estes Johnston, Jr. (Barbara) of Birmingham and Richard White Johnston (Carley) of Tupelo; daughter, Gibson Johnston Rayner (Pat) of Ferrara, Italy; sister, Katherine Johnston Myatt (Mark); two brothers, Gilbert Egloff Johnston, Jr. (Murray) and Claude Estes Johnston (Maureen); and nine grandchildren, Merrill Estes Johnston, III, Elizabeth Johnston, Caroline Johnston, Maury Johnston, Lucy Johnston, Rebecca Johnston, Celia Johnston, Laurel Rayner and Freddy Rayner. He was preceded in death by his mother, Katherine Estes Johnston, and his father, Gilbert Egloff Johnston. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service time Monday, October 21, 2019 at Calvary Baptist Church. A memorial service will be 12 p.m. Monday, October 21, 2019 at Calvary Baptist Church, Tupelo with Rev. Chris Degeorge officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Fellowship of Christian Retreats, P.O. Box 460, Tishomingo, MS 38873. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Breaking
+1
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.