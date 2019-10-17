TUPELO -- Merrill Estes Johnston, 72, passed away Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at his home in Tupelo. Services will be on Monday October 21, 2019 at 12 p.m. with Rev. Chris DeGeorge officating at Calvary Baptist Church, Tupelo. Visitation will be on Monday October 21, 2019 10 a.m. until service time at at the church. Full obituary to follow. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.