Nell Etheridge Johnston, 96, passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at her home in Amory. She was born on September 16, 1923 in Hamburg, AR and was a daughter to Fred Rushing and Willie Lee Higgenbotham Etheridge. She was married to Harold M. Johnston on September 10, 1941 and prior to her retirement, she worked as a sales clerk. Nell was an avid reader who enjoyed gardening, cooking, and taking care of her children and family. She was a huge fan of Elvis Presley and she also enjoyed collecting dolls. She was a member of Hatley Missionary Baptist Church. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Survivors include one son, Frederick "Ricky" Johnston (Sheila) of Smithville; three daughters, Derenda Lee Foreman (Mark) of the Splunge Community, Sarah Lynn Morgan (Jimmy) of Hatley, and Margaret Annelle Jones of Amory; daughter-in-law, Dee Johnston; grandchildren, Stephanie Governor, Michelle Powell, Stephen Lynn Johnston, Jim Morgan, Kirk Strawbridge, Heather Williams, Shane Strawbridge, Chris Johnston, and Mallory Johnston; great grandchildren, Trey Morgan, Bella Grace Sykes, Lilie Mae Williams, Grady Williams, Silas Williams, Wesley Strawbridge, Tallulah Nelle Strawbridge, and Zack Husack; a host of loved nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold M. Johnston; one son, Harold E. Johnston; daughter, Paulette Grace Johnston; her parents; a grandson, Randal Shane Johnston; and two brothers, Ruben Etheridge and Frederick Etheridge. Memorials may be made to the American Alzheimer's Association or to Hatley Missionary Baptist Church.
