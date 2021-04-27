Nellie Joyce Yates Johnston was born July 19, 1933 in Tippah County, MS to W. Morgan Yates and Gladis Mildred Smith (Yates). She was married to Julian Davis (J.D.) Johnston. She worked at Brown Shoe Co. and Century Electric. She attended the Wheeler Gove Baptist Church. Nellie is survived by one son: Billy Dale Morgan (Judy) of Cypress, TX; two step-sons: Nicky Johnston (Linda) and Jimmy Johnston (Patricia) both of Corinth, MS; one daughter: Teresa Morgan Byrne (Noel) of Rockport, TX; one sister: Dorothy Jean Givens of Ripley, MS; nine grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded by her husband; her parents; two sisters: Virginia Doris Hill, Bessie Eunice Hill; one brother: W.M. Yates; one step-daughter: Jacqueline Johnston Garrett and one brother-in-law: Bobby Hill. Nellie went home to be with the Lord at the age of 87 on April 26, 2021 at Diversicare in Ripley, MS. The visitation will be Wednesday, April 28 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. The service will be Thursday, April 29 at 10:00 a.m. at McBride Funeral Home Chapel. Bro. Michael Baker will be officiating. Internment will be at Magnolia Gardens. The pallbearers will be Stacy Givens, Jeff Givens, Brandon Morgan, Patrick Byrne, Don Yates, Greg Yates. Arrangements by: McBride Funeral Home, Inc., Ripley, MS www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
