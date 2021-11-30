Terri Lee Johnston was well above average in intellect. She had a charming personality, a quick dry wit and a steely disposition coupled with an extraordinary dose of self confidence. She was reserved yet independent and stoic. Her countenance drew to her a close circle of stalwart friends whose lives will forever be changed from her unconditional, compassionate friendship. Terri departed her earthly walk peacefully and unexpectedly in her sleep on Saturday, November 27, 2021 from her inviting home in Tupelo. Terri walked quietly and beautifully amongst us for 60 years, 1 month and 10 days. Terri was born in Pontotoc County on October 16, 1961 to the late Leo Johnston and Josephine Duncan Johnston. She attended and graduated from the Pontotoc Public Schools, first attended college in Pennsylvania and finished her Bachelor's degree from Florida State University. She chose the field of accounting and, at her death, was an accountant and IT associate with J.B.H.M. Company as well as serving as a consultant with Haire Wealth Management. Terri loved adventure and travel, never met a glass of wine she didn't like, was happiest either in the quietness of her own disposition or at a favorite watering hole or on her expansive front porch fellowshipping with friends. She was a voracious reader whose knowledge of literature, the arts and music was extraordinary. Eclectic and always interesting, Terri loved her home, tending her flowers and collecting McCarty pottery. Yoga kept her mind clear and she was in her element around art. She was a founding member of the Blue Hawaii chapter of the American Wine Association. Terri touched many lives in 6 decades and will forever be remembered for her kind spirit, her love of family and friends and her zeal and zest for living. The occasion of celebrating her life will take place at 3 PM Friday, December 3, 2021 from the Sadie Holland Memorial Chapel at Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo with friends having the opportunity to share their favorite Terri memory. Visitation will be from 2 PM-service time Friday only. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Livestreaming beginning at 2 pm, and will be permanently archived thereafter. A reception at the Gumtree Art Museum will take place from 5 PM-7PM. Terri is survived by her sister, Sherry L Baker of New Hope, Pennsylvania; her step daughter, Mary Lee Ward and step son, Pat Ward both of Oxford; her niece, Stephanie Hall Wells and great niece, Savannah Lauren Wells both of Pennsylvania and a wide range of close friends she always called family. Memorials may be made to the Tupelo Artist Guild, c/o Gumtree Museum of Art, 211 W. Main St., Tupelo, MS. 38804. Condolences may be e mailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
