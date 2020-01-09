OXFORD -- Ollie M Joiner, 63, passed away Wednesday, January 01, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. Services will be on Saturday January 11, 2020 1:00 p.m. with visitation one hour before service at Serenity Williams Funeral Home 294 Hwy 7 North Oxford, MS. Burial will follow at West Springhill Cemetery in Oxford Serenity Williams Funeral Home is in charge of services.

