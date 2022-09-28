Wiley Allen Jolley, Sr. departed this life to meet his Creator September 27, 2022 from North Miss. Medical Center. He was 83 years old. Born June 2, 1939 in East Carroll Parish, Louisiana to the late George Virgil Jolley and Una Pearl Scott Jolley, he grew up there and lived in many locations across the country while employed several years in the building of manufactured housing facilities. He later worked in landscape maintenance and owned his own company the last 20 years. He married Verna Mae Culpepper on January 17, l957. She died May 28, 2010. The Jolley's moved to southwestern Lee County, near the Palmetto Community in l978. A member of Calvary Assembly in Tupelo, Wiley was an avid gun collector and marksman. He enjoyed riding his side by side in the country and loved family gatherings. A service celebrating his life will be held at 11:30 AM Saturday, October 1, 2022 from the Sadie Holland Memorial Chapel at Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo with Bro. Ben Raper, Sr. and Bro. Ben Raper, Jr. officiating. Private burial will be in Lee Memorial Park. Visitation will begin at 10 AM Saturday and continue until service time. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Livestreaming. Wiley is survived by his 2 sons, Virgil Jolley and wife, Melissa and George Jolley and wife, Beth all of the Palmetto Community; his grandchildren, Lacey Ray (Geary), Jeremy Jolley, Jordan Elrod (Ryan), Amber Howard (Graham),George Jolley and Sawyer Jolley; his great grandchildren, Hank, Chaz, Lucas and Xander; his nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Verna Mae, his son, Wiley Allen Jolley, Jr., a sister, Louise "Sis" Culpepper and a brother, Virgil A. Jolley. Pallbearers will be his grandson's and nephews. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tn. 38105. Condolences may be e mailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net
