Allen Wayne Jolly (69) passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019 at North Mississippi Medical Center Hospice Unit in Tupelo. He was a member of Blue Springs Baptist Church. He was a retired truck driver. He enjoyed sports, spending time with his grandchildren and aggravating his friends. Services will be 4 pm Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Blue Springs Baptist Church with Bro. Jeff Watts officiating. Burial will be in Sherman Cemetery. Visitation will be 5-8 pm Monday, July 29, 2019 at the church. Kesler Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. He is survived by his wife, Patricia Dale Jolly of Blue Springs; his daughters, Katina Crump (Chris) of Blue Springs and Regina Martin (Wayne) of Blue Springs; his step-son, Ryan Kelly of Blue Springs; his brother, Reginald Jolly of Sherman; his mother, Velora Jolly of Sherman; his grandchildren, Zachary Crump, Chandler Crump, Cody Martin, Gracie Martin, Rusty Ausburn (Jill) Kayle Hudson (Andy) and Seth Kelly and his great-grandchildren, Lauren Gale, Ethan Miller Lee Ausburn, Wesley Hudson, Teagan Terrell and Taven Terrell. He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas Ivy Jolly and his brothers, Michael "Mickey" Jolly and Terry "Worm" Jolly. His grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Kenneth Wayne Richardson will be honorary pallbearer. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com
