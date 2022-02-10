Ms. Lula May Laney-Jolly, age 73, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, January 29, 2022, at Sanctuary Hospice Care. Ms. Lula Laney-Jolly married at an early age to James Louis Jolly. She was self-employed and started her own business from home as a clothing designer. Later, her and a friend opened their own shop called Sew It Seams. She was very gifted with her hands in creating wedding gowns, drapes & uniforms. She leaves to cherish her loving memory one daughter: Claudette Jolly of Ripley, MS; two sons: James Louis Jolly, Jr., of Dallas, TX, and McKinley (Darlene) Jolly of Georgetown, TX. and host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews, nieces and friends. Funeral Service will be Friday, February 11, 2022, at 2pm at St. James COGIC, Ripley, MS. The body will lie in state one hour prior to service at the church. To view and sign the guest registry, please visit fosterandsonfuneralhome.com.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.