Lula M. Jolly

Ms. Lula May Laney-Jolly, age 73, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, January 29, 2022, at Sanctuary Hospice Care. Ms. Lula Laney-Jolly married at an early age to James Louis Jolly. She was self-employed and started her own business from home as a clothing designer. Later, her and a friend opened their own shop called Sew It Seams. She was very gifted with her hands in creating wedding gowns, drapes & uniforms. She leaves to cherish her loving memory one daughter: Claudette Jolly of Ripley, MS; two sons: James Louis Jolly, Jr., of Dallas, TX, and McKinley (Darlene) Jolly of Georgetown, TX. and host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews, nieces and friends. Funeral Service will be Friday, February 11, 2022, at 2pm at St. James COGIC, Ripley, MS. The body will lie in state one hour prior to service at the church. To view and sign the guest registry, please visit fosterandsonfuneralhome.com.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.