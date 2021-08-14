On Friday, August 13, 2021, God sent Jesus and His angels to take Momma, Mildred Fae Jolly home at the age of 90. Mildred was born in Saltillo on July 8, 1931, the daughter of Oather Leo Littlejohn and Bondie Thompson Littlejohn. She worked for many years in the insurance business, but also made many friends over the years working at Chevron One Stop, Jolly's Self Service, and Kuhn's. She was the widow of Charles T. Jolly who preceded her in death on September 14, 1981. Mildred had many interests and enjoyed reading her Bible and watching several favorite preachers on TV. Mildred had a wonderful sense of humor and loved to laugh. She was known for baking delicious cakes and beautiful embroidery work. Most important to Mildred was her family who she loved deeply. Left behind to cherish her memory are three children, Angel Jolly of Sherman, Phil Jolly and wife, Sandy, of Huntsville, Alabama, and John Jolly and wife, Sherri, of Pontotoc; two granddaughters, Melanie Ann Gautreau and Sabina Jolly; and five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband; also a brother, Hoyle Lee Littlejohn; and a sister, Clara Mae Grissom. Services honoring Mildred's life will be 2 p.m. Monday, August 16, 2021 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues with Rev. Neal Ramage officiating. Visitation will be 12 p.m. until service time at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. Burial will follow at Pontotoc Memorial Gardens. The service will be live streamed and recorded for those unable to attend. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be shared at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
