Afton Nell Kendrick Jones, 89, was reunited with her husband in Heaven on Friday, November 19, 2021. Born on February 18, 1932, in Monroe County, MS, she was a daughter of the late Luther and Cora Posey Kendrick. Afton grew up in Monroe County in a large family with a total of ten siblings. She graduated from Becker High School. She married the love of her life, Lendon Jones, on April 11, 1953. Together they were blessed with three sons and three grandchildren. She worked as the head cook at True Temper Sports and retired after many years of service. A woman with a friendly smile and great servant heart, Afton was always helping others. She loved the Lord and was a member of First Baptist Church in Amory for over 50 years. She was the Director and a Teacher in the Nursery Department at First Baptist for many years. Afton enjoyed teaching the ladies Adult Sunday School Class as well as being active in the WMU. She was a longtime member and former President of The Century Club in Monroe County. Afton loved to travel, read, cook and be with her children and grandchildren. Afton will be missed dearly by her family and they will always treasure all the great memories made through the years. Afton is survived by her three sons, Ken Jones (Janet) of Talking Rock, GA, Greg Jones of Pickensville, AL, and Dr. Phil Jones, Tupelo; grandchildren, Elijah Braden Jones, Benjamin Michael Jones, and Alexander S. Jones. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Lendon Jones; daughter-in-law, Denise Willis Jones; sisters, Janet Alward, Lois Williams, Tema Hood, and Sue Cowan; brothers, Thurston, Layman, Rubel, Ruben, Louis, and Frank Kendrick. A Celebration of Life Service was held on Monday, November 22, 2021 at 2:00 pm at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home in Amory with Dr. Allen Simpson officiating. Burial was in Masonic Cemetery, Amory, MS with Pallbearers being Benjamin Jones, Josh Randle, Jamie Randle, Danny Sullivan, Gus Jones, and Jimmy Hood. Honorary pallbearers were Eli Jones, Steve Randle, and Ronnie Boozer. Visitation for family and friends was held on Monday afternoon from 1:00 pm until the service hour at the funeral home in Amory, MS. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to First Baptist Church, PO Box 540, Amory, MS 38821. Memories and condolences may be shared with her family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.