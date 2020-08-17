Alvie Lanier Jones, 93, passed away peacefully at his home on August 14, 2020. He was born August 19, 1926, in Tippah County, MS, to the late, Howard L. and Jennie Powell Jones. He graduated from Falkner High School in 1945 and served in the US Army in post-WWII. While in Germany, he purchased a fiddle which he brought home. Being musically gifted, he taught himself to play the fiddle for his own enjoyment. Mr. Jones was married to Dorothy McCowan for 58 years. After farming near Falkner, MS, for many years, they moved to Memphis where he worked for BF Goodrich and he later retired from Nike. He loved to work his garden. Mr. Jones was a member of the Cherry Road Baptist Church, Memphis, TN. Mr. Jones is survived by one son, Larry Wayne Jones and wife Janice, Southaven, MS; one granddaughter, Jamie Hall, Southaven, MS; two step-grandaughters, Danna Murray and Kim Thomas, both of Southaven, MS; one sister, Lena Goolsby, Ripley, MS; a special nephew, Terrell Ketchum and wife Susan, Memphis, TN; several nieces and nephews; and his faithful caregiver, Jennifer Pounds. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; two sisters, Mavis Ketchum, Falkner, MS and Edith Ferguson, Austin, TX. Funeral services for Mr. Jones will be held at 12:00 p.m., Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Forest Hill East Funeral Home, Memphis, TN with Tommy Marsh officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at Tippah Memorial Gardens in Ripley, MS. Pallbearers will be Terrell Ketchum, Dennis Ketchum, Ron Davis, Danny Goolsby, Randle Boyd, and Michael Ketchum. In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial donation to his church, Cherry Road Baptist Church 1421 Cherry Road, Memphis, TN 38117 or to a favorite charity.
