Jones, Alvin E.

Alvin E. Jones, 84, formerly of Tupelo, passed away September 25, 2020, at Providence Memorial Hospital in El Paso, Texas. He was born on June 16, 1936, the oldest of nine children born to the late Carter and Ossie Jones, both of Tupelo.
Alvin was a 1953 graduate of G. W. Carver High School and a 1957 graduate of Kentucky State College in Frankfort, Kentucky, with a degree in Mathematics. After serving in the U. S. Army he later moved to El Paso, Texas, where he was employed for more than 50 years as a mathematician at White Sands Missile Range in White Sands, New Mexico, until his health failed.
Alvin will always be remembered for his outstanding mathematical abilities. He enjoyed photography, listening to many different types of music, and collecting various types of electronics.
Hillcrest Funeral Home of El Paso was in charge of arrangements.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his grandparents, and one nephew, Damon A. Jones.
He is survived by all eight of his siblings: six sisters, Gaylia Jones (husband John Robinson) of Colorado Springs, CO; Rev. Dr. Antonia Jones of Vallejo, CA; Carroll (Ben) Wood of Oakland, CA; Janice Pugh of Pittsburg, CA; Norma Dianne (Larry) Butler of Colorado Springs, CO, and Gwen (Rev. James) Stewart of St. Charles, MO; two brothers, Terrell Carter Jones, Jr. (Sheila) of Hayward, CA and Jerrold Jones (Isabel), of Sacramento, CA., and several nieces and nephews.
Private services will be held at a later date.
