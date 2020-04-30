Aster Bunch Jones, 95, passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at St. Dominic Hospital in Jackson. She was born December 30, 1924 in Taylor, Mississippi, the fourth daughter of Burnie Norwood and Homer Henry Bunch. Aster began school when she was four and was sixteen when she graduated from high school. Her parents thought she was too young to attend senior college, so Aster joined one of her sisters at Holmes Junior College in Goodman for one year. She completed her college studies at the University of Mississippi, graduating with a degree in education. Her first and only teaching job was in Baldwyn, Mississippi, where she met James Mack Jones, a handsome young naval officer who had just returned from World War II. They married on May 30, 1948. James Mack joined his father at the John Deere farm equipment dealership in Baldwyn where Aster helped with bookkeeping. Aster enjoyed preparing delicious meals for family and friends. She was the perfect hostess, had superb cooking skills, and was locally famous for her pastries and rolls. She was a devoted homemaker and maintained a beautiful yard. She was a faithful member at First Baptist Church Baldwyn, where she taught Sunday school and sang in the choir. Aster and James Mack lived in Baldwyn for forty-five years until moving to Ridgeland, Mississippi in 1993 so they could be near their daughter Jennifer, son-in-law Tom, and grandchildren Megan and Dan. They enjoyed being able to participate in their grandchildren's activities. They soon joined First Baptist Church Jackson, where Aster participated in Reflections Choir for senior adults. She was her husband's primary caregiver during the years of his decline from Alzheimer's disease. Her beloved husband, James Mack, passed away on November 23, 2005, after fifty-seven years of marriage. In August 2009, Aster moved to St. Catherine's Village where for many years she enjoyed her independent living apartment and all the various activities, especially the choir. After her health declined, she moved to the skilled nursing center. Aster always had a deep faith in the Lord and a positive outlook on life. She chose to "be content whatever the circumstances," (Philippians 4:11). Private family services will be at Waters Funeral Home in Baldwyn Friday, May 1 at 2:00 p.m., with visitation beginning at 1:00 p.m. Burial will be in the Baldwyn Masonic Cemetery. Survivors include daughter, Jennifer Jones Payne and husband, Tom of Ridgeland; grandson, Dan Payne and his wife, Kara of Madison; grandson-in-law, Carter Mascagni and great granddaughter, Lila James Mascagni of Flora; Nieces: Charlotte McElroy of Tupelo; SueAnn Stewart of Flowood; and Jill Gormley of La Jolla, CA. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James Mack Jones; her sisters and their husbands, Hazel and J.D. Cole; Inez and V.T Anthony; Fay and Jack Treloar; her beloved granddaughter, Megan Payne Mascagni; her sister and brother-in-law Jeannie and T. Charles Gower; nephew Chuck Gower and niece Lana Treloar. The family appreciates the staff of St. Catherine's Siena and Tuscany Centers and the sitters from Southern Homecare, especially Vickie Jackson who was Aster's sitter for several years. Memorial donations may be made to First Baptist Church, Post Office Box 250, Jackson, Mississippi 39205 or to a charity of your choice.
