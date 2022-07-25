Augusta Elizabeth Jones, from Booneville, MS. Passed away peacefully on July 23rd, at Magnolia Regional Hospital with her caregiver, Cindy Bishop, by her side. Augusta was 90 years old. She was born August 25th, 1931 in Tishomingo County MS, to Jesse D. Ellis and Leona Taylor Ellis. She was a member of Rowland Mills Missionary Baptist Church in Burnsville, MS. She is the widow of Francis L. (Bud) Jones who passed away in 2005. They were married for 53 years. Augusta moved from Mississippi to Texas with her parents as a young lady, where she met and married her husband, Bud. They lived in Elgin, TX until later they moved to Austin, TX. They moved from Austin to Booneville, MS in 1990. She is preceded in death by three sisters and one brother. Lora Roberts, Evelyn Camper, Mary Gray and Dexter Ellis. She is survived by her nieces and nephews and their children. There will be a graveside service held Tuesday July 26th, at 2:00 PM at the Rowland Mills Missionary Baptist Church with Bro. Franky Smith officiating.
