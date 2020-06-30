BLUE SPRINGS -- Birdie Jones Bafford, 69, passed away Friday, June 26, 2020, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Private . Services will be on Thursday July 2, 2020 12:00 Noon at Serenity Simmons Funeral Chapel New Albany. Visitation will be on Thursday 10:00 - 12:00 at the funeral home Serenity Simmons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

