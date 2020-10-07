Benny Boyd Jones, 82, passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at his home. He went to school at Randolph High School, then enlisted in the Army, where he served 4 years during the Korean War. He married his wife Mary Garner on April 27, 1958. They raised two sons and ran multiple businesses in Pontotoc County, including Jones Refrigeration and Jones Wholesale Ice. Outside of work he enjoyed gardening, traveling and watching Ole Miss sports. A graveside service will be at 1:00pm Thursday, October 8, 2020, at Salmon Cemetery in Randolph, off Lindsey Loop. Garner Chaffin will officiate. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors-wife Mary Garner Jones; sister-Helen Newell of Richton, MS; sons-Mike Jones (Barbara) and Scott Jones (Anita); grandchildren-Jason Jones (Corena), Amber Jones, Cameron Jones (Jessica) and Morgan Jones; great grandchildren-Bailey Jones, Lexi Jones, Michael Thomas Myhand, Ava Reese Jones, Callie Pate Jones, Cooper Jones and Noah Jones; several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by-parents Ben and Susie Jones; brothers and sisters-Calvin Jones, Wilma Christopher, Henry Jones (twin) and Patti Clark; great grandchild-Emma McCary Jones. Pallbearers-sons and grandsons
