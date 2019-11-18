Betty Jo Jones, 84 passed away Monday, November 18, 2019, at Landmark Nursing and Rehabilitation in Booneville. She was born in Prentiss County on February 13, 1935, to L.B. Moorman and Elvie Brown Moorman. She was a member of Jacinto Church of Christ. She enjoyed gardening, sewing, and raising flowers. Most of all she loved spending time with her boys and her sisters. Services will be Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at 2:00 PM at Booneville Funeral Home with Bro. Devin Lambert officiating. Visitation will start at 10:00 and continue until service time. Burial will be in Piney Grove Cemetery. Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. She is survived by her sons, Tommy Lambert (Lisa) of Oxford, Terry Lambert, Tony Lambert (Ann) both of Booneville, and Mark Lambert (Tricia) of Jumpertown; step-daughters, Debbie Gann (Jerry) and Charlotte Roper (Lowell Wayne), all of Booneville; brother, Luther Moorman (Joan) of Booneville; sisters, Sue Jones of Booneville, Freida Whitley of Tupelo, Juanita Beard of Booneville, and Mary King (Sonny) of Rienzi; grandchildren, Kelly Lambert of Oxford, Tracy Lambert of Booneville, Dustin Lambert and Madison Lambert, both of Oxford, Bradley Lambert, Shane Lambert, Derrick Lambert, Jennifer Strange (Steven), Matthew Lambert, Casey Lambert (Kristen), all of Booneville, Heather Cartwright (Clint), Ragen Carson (Josh) and Devin Lambert (Bailey), all of Tupelo; a host of great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by the father of her children, Herschel Lambert; her beloved husband, Charlie Jones; a son, Jeff Lambert; two brothers, U. L. Moorman and S. L. Moorman; sisters and brothers-in-law, Delphi Stites (O.D.), Moese McKinney (L.B.), Delmar McKinney (Houston), and Sam Horn (Bobby); brothers-in-law, Dalton Jones, Jack Whitley, and Cleston Beard; and a daughter-in-law, Janeth Lambert. Pallbearers will be Tommy Lambert, Terry Lambert, Tony Lambert, Mark Lambert, Casey Lambert, Devin Lambert, and Eddie Jones. Condolences may be extended to the family at boonevillefuneralhome.net.
