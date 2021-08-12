Beverly Ann Jones, 65, passed away August 11, 2021 in Pontotoc, MS. Beverly enjoyed boating and caring for children and the elderly. She attended Pontotoc High School and loved spending time with her family. Beverly is survived by her son, Anthony Jones(Mattie) of Pontotoc; grandson, Reid Jones of Pontotoc; 3 sisters, Wanda Dodd of Ingomar, Jamie Sappington of Pontotoc, and Rhonda Mills of Pontotoc; and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her son, Jeffrey Jones; father of her children, Glenn Jones; parents, Myron and Mattie Owen; and her brother, Raymond Owen. Service will be Friday, August 13, 2021 at 12 noon at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Pete Gregory officiating. Burial will follow in Jernigan Cemetery. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers: Reid Jones, Brad Owen, Chad Mills, Kyle Dodd, Jolan Mills, and Stewart Owen. Visitation will be Friday, August 13, 2021 10AM until service time at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc.
