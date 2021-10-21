Bobbie Lee Anderson Jones passed away peacefully from this life on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo, MS. She was born on September 17, 1936 to Nannie Mae Williams Anderson and George Anderson. She graduated from Sherman High School. She married Gaston Jones on August 20, 1955 and the two were inseparable through 60 years of marriage. She enjoyed taking care of her home and family as a homemaker, a talented seamstress, an avid gardener, and loved to work word-search puzzles. She was a member of Ellistown Baptist Church. She is survived by two daughters, Lynell Pickens (James) of Blue Springs and Bonnie Kelley (Randy) of Tupelo; one son, Rev. Eric Jones (Leslie) of Savannah, TN; three grandchildren, Anna Epting (Jeremy) of Saltillo, Katy Adams (Coty) of Tupelo and Ben Jones (Jurnee) of Savannah, TN; four great grandchildren, Ross Epting and Anniston Epting of Saltillo, Linley Adams and Lawson Adams of Tupelo, and several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gaston Jones; one grandson, Jake Jones, one sister and five brothers. Visitation will be on Saturday, October 23, 2021 from 9:30a.m. until service time at 10:30a.m. at United Funeral Service Chapel. Bro. Mike Powell and Bro. Don Wilson will be in charge of the service. Pallbearers will be Jeremy Epting, Coty Adams, Mark Anderson, Harold Grissom, Brian Grissom and Hal Grissom. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
