Carolyn "Caw Caw" Jean Jones, 75, passed away Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at Diversicare in Ripley, MS. She was born September 7, 1944, to Aaron and Mary Etta Bryant Ballard in Tippah County - Mississippi. Carolyn worked for many years as a babysitter. She was a member of North Ripley Baptist Church. Services will be at 11:00 AM, Saturday, February 15, 2020, at McBride Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Chris Lewellen and Bro. Doc Shelton officiating. Burial will follow in Antioch Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, February 14, 2020, from 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM at McBride Funeral Home and continue, Saturday morning at 7:00 AM until service time at 11:00 AM. Carolyn is survived by three sons: Christopher S. Jones (Rhonda) of Ripley, MS, Cory L. Jones ( Callene Brown Davis - Fiancee) of Ripley, MS, Casey E. Jones of Ripley, MS; two sisters: Linda Moffitt of Ripley, MS, Candy Pannell (Bob) of Ripley, MS; two brothers: Kenneth Ballard (Ann) of Falkner, MS, Tim Ballard of Muscle Shoals, AL; six grandchildren: Megan Williams (Paul) of Memphis, TN, Alex Jones of Ripley, MS, Cayla Glover (David) of Falkner, MS, Joshua Jones (Hannah) of Ashland, MS, Eli Jones of Ripley, MS, Abagail Jones of Ripley, MS and three great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband: Albert H. Jones; one brother: Ralph E. Ballard; and one-brother-in-law: Rodney Moffitt. Pallbearers will be Josh Jones, Eli Jones, Alex Jones, Paul Williams, David Glover, Jonathan Ballard. Honorary Pallbearers: Willie Pannell, Bob Pannell and destiny Simpson. Sympathies for the Jones family may be left at www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
