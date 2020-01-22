HOLLY SPRINGS -- Cedrick Charmaine Jones, 44, passed away Thursday, January 16, 2020, at his home in Holly Springs. Services will be on Saturday January 25, 2020 1:00 at Free Branch M.B. Church 2233 Higdon Road, Holly Springs. Visitation will be on Friday January 24, 2020 4:00 - 6:00 at Serenity Autry Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Free Branch M.B.Church Cemetery 791 Lunati Road Holly Springs. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs are in charge of arrangements.

