David Lee Jones passed away Thursday, November 11, 2021 at his home. He was born January 2, 1952 to Thad Jones and Flora Neal Jones in New Albany. He attended York College, and he was a retired programmer from Master-Bilt. and a member of Bethlehem Methodist Church. He and is wife, Donna Jones, raised a family together, which he cherished with all his heart. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and watching them grow. David also enjoyed all kinds of sports and was an avid Ole Miss Football fan. His family will miss him greatly. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. He is survived by his loving wife, Donna Bogue Jones, his two daughters, Amanda Jones Dodd (Jon) and Keli Lynn Jones (Tyler), one sister Pat Brewer, two brothers, Larry Jones and William Jones, and four grandchildren; Jaxon Lee Dodd, Sawyer Neal Dodd, Dylan Reece Willard, and Ruthie Jayne Dodd. He is preceded in death by his parents, and one brother, Phil Jones. For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Potter Children's Home, 2350 Nashville Rd, Bowling Green, KY 42101
