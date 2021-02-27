Dorothy Wages Jones, 82, passed away Friday, February 26, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Sunday, February 28, 2021 at 2 pm at Kesler Funeral Home-Baldwyn Chapel. Visitation will be on Sunday from 12-2 pm at Kesler Funeral Home-Baldwyn Chapel. Burial will follow at Camp Creek Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.

