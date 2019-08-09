RED BAY, AL -- Dr. James C. Jones, 78, passed away Thursday, August 08, 2019, at North Ms. Medical Center Hospice in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on Sunday, August 11, 3 p.m. at New Union Missionary Baptist Church, Red Bay, AL. Visitation will be on Saturday, August 9, 5-8 p.m. at New Union Missionary Baptist Church, Red Bay, AL. Burial will follow at Halltown Cemetery, Vina, AL.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.